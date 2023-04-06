Two Louth music groups are on tune at Weddingsonline Awards

Deidre O'Hare from D-Strings (third from left) receiving the award for best wedding musicians at the weddingsonline awards

Alan Foran of Long Time Coming, winners of the Wedding Band of the Year award at the weddingsonline awards

Two music acts from Co Louth were among the prize-winners at the Weddingsonline awards last week.

Long Time Coming were named as the country’s top wedding band while D-Strings were named as the best wedding musicians.

A delighted Alan Foran said he was “absolutely buzzing” about winning the award.

"These are the most prestigious awards in Ireland for wedding suppliers and this was something that we really wanted to win.”

The awards, now in their 14th year, were set up to recognise excellence within the wedding sector and the winners were presented with their prizes at a gala reception in Mullingar recently.

Alan says that the award means a lot to them as the initial stages of the competition features a public vote.

"It was great that couples that we’d played for voted for us.”

After that, an adjudication panel of industry experts selected the winners based on customer reviews, websites and social media.

"There would have been thousands of entries and twelve bands made the finals so we were delighted to win,” said Alan. “Things like this are so important as it’s a testament to us and what we do.”

After not playing at all during lockdown, he said they had “a bumper year last year, as we were trying to fit a year and a half’s weddings into one year and this year looks like being our busiest year to date.”

Long Time Coming have been together since 2012 and feature David Mohan on bass, Carmel McGivney on keyboards Sean Bruton on guitar and Paddy Connelly on drums as well as Alan as vocalist.

They have a extensive repertoire, playing everything from ‘50s rock ‘n roll, though to the 90s and noughies.

"We don’t have a set list as such,” said Alan. “We talk to the couple beforehand, see what type of music they like, and then we’ll play what works on the night. It’s all about the couples, about getting people up to dance, and making it a night to remember.”

“I’ve been performing since I was 14 and in the wedding industry for 26 years,” said Alan.

His father, the legendary Dundalk musician Gerry Foran, died earlier this year.

"I would have loved if Dad had been around for this.”

D-Strings, comprising local musicians from Dundalk, Blackrock and Ravensdale were named as the best wedding musicians of the year.

Founded by Deirdre O’Hare, they are known for their trio and quartet performances at weddings, not just in Ireland but overseas.

"We are delighted with this award,” said Deirdre, revealing that it is the second award they won in 2023.

"Last month we were crowned Musicians of the year by weddingsuppliers.ie and now the other main wedding platform in Ireland, Weddings Online, have also award us 'Musicians of the Year'.

"D-Strings have been working in the wedding industry for over 15 years, each and year we continue to grow,” she said. “We began with just a string trio and over the years we have added a string quartet and electric violin packages to the mix covering not only the wedding ceremony but options for the drink's reception and meal too.

"We've always stayed very up to date with the latest songs and so our repertoire now covers over1,000 pieces ranging from Bach to Bridgerton covers, Mozart to Metallica.

" We're delighted to see our hard work recognised by the judging panels in these awards, to see the support from past clients and their guests, other professionals in the industry and we look forward to bringing our award-winning service to many local weddings and events over the coming months and years.”

Bellingham Castle as also a winner in the weddingsonline awards, being named as the Exclusive Venue of the Year while their sister hotel Cabra Castle won the 'Overall Venue of the Year' and 'Hotel Venue of the Year Ulster'.