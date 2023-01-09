Two Dundalk bands shortlisted for RTE Choice Music Prize Album of the Year

The Mary Wallopers debut album has been shortlisted in the RTE Choice Music Awards. Photo: David Conachy

Just Mustard are nominated with their album 'Heart Under'

Two Dundalk bands have been shortlisted for the RTE Choice Music award RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2022, in association with IMRO & IRMA.

Just Mustard have been shortlisted with their second album ‘Heart Under’ while The Mary Wallopers have made the shortlist with their eponymous debut album released in October.

This is great news for the two band who have been busy touring in 2022 as the live music scene got back to normal.

It’s the second time that Just Mustard have been nominated for these prestigious awards as they were nominated back in 2019 with their debut ‘Wednesday’ released on Pizza Pizza Records.

The nominations see both bands shortlisted alongside some top Irish acts including Fontaines DC, Dermot Kennedy, CMAT and Pillow Queens.

The Irish Album of the Year 2022, along with the four prizes for Irish Artist of the Year, Irish Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Classic Irish Album and Irish Song of the Year will be announced live from Vicar St on RTÉ 2FM in a special show 7-11pm on Thursday March 9. The show will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted acts, further details on the line-up to be announced soon.