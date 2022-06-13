Two arrests in connection with Keith Branigan (29) murder

29-year-old Keith Branigan was shot dead at the Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead, in August 2019.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man at a caravan park in Clogherhead, County Louth on Tuesday, 27th August, 2019,

A woman (20s) and man (40s) are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Balbriggan and Drogheda Garda Stations.

Two unoccupied cars parked outside the nearby supermarket were hit by bullets and windows were shattered.

Mr Branigan was working outside a mobile home when he was shot up to five times.

He died at the scene.

Mr Branigan had been married only three weeks when he was killed.

His murder was investigated in connection with the criminal feud which gripped Drogheda in 2019, resulting in four violent deaths.