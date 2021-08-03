Two arrested over fire at Drogheda football club

Damage done to the Drogheda Boys premises

DROGHEDA Gardaí have arrested two youths as part of an investigation into a fire which occurred at a football club in Drogheda on May 15, 2021.

Two storage containers were set on fire causing significant damage to property.

On Wednesday July 28, 2021 two youths, who are in their mid to late teens, were arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act at Drogheda and Dundalk stations respectively.

They have since been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the Juvenile Diversion Office.

Investigations are ongoing.

The fire at the club was discovered as the club coaches arrived for what was the first training session for a group of under-8 players on a Saturday morning. A number left the ground after the incident.