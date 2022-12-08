Two arrested for murder of Dundalk man in Newry

Two men were arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Dundalk man Mark Lovell in Newry two weeks ago.

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range in his car in Ardcarn Park in the city on December 1st.

Police in the North confirmed that detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell have arrested two men. The arrests follow searches of properties in the Newry area on Wednesday December 7th.

A spokesman said: “The two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time. Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

A reward of up to £20,000 (€23,000) for information about the murder was offered by Crimestoppers in the last few days.

The funeral of Mark Lovell, Woodbury Gardens, Tom Bellew Avenue, will take place on Saturday.

He is survived by his mother Gravelhanny, his wife Eileen (nee Hughes), children Roderick, Ebony and Whitney, and grandchildren Madison Ruby, Noah and Lennox, and wider family circle.

Remains will be reposing at home in Woodbury Gardens from 2pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevenamor (A91K761) arriving for Mass at 11am. A private cremation will take place at a later date.

The Mass can be viewed on the Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/dundalkholyfamily