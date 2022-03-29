Turning the key after 104 years

Niall and his staff stand behind the counter for the very last time. Photo: Jimmy Weldon.

Niall Kierans with some of his staff outside Kierans Deli on West Street on their final day bringing to an end a family business that ran for over 104 years. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

3.50pm Saturday 26th of March 2022, Niall Kierans turns the key to lock the door on the Kierans Deli on West Street Drogheda bringing to an end a family business that ran for over 104 years. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

The last sausage roll was baked, the last portion of curry was handed across the counter…

After 104 years serving the people of Drogheda, Kierans’ Bros Delicatessen in West Street shut its doors for the last time on Saturday. with owner Niall Kierans thanking all his customers for decades of loyalty.

The building has been sold to a local businessperson, and another food offering is expected to open in the coming months.

"We’ve known this was coming down the line for over two years, so we were expecting it, but I still have to tell you it was quite emotional serving the last customer over the weekend,” says Niall, co-proprietor of the business along with his cousin Mark Kierans.

"My own children just aren’t interested in carrying on the family business, and to be honest, with the cost of living and interest rates, I would be facing into a difficult few years before my own retirement, so have decided to call it quits.”

Niall says he was honoured to be one of the longest original family businesses in town, but he can see more of this happening to smaller businesses into the future.

"I am proud of our business, and happy to hand the title over to Watson’s of Dyer Street, and Smith’s garage on the North Road, both long-establishes family businesses and great friends of mine,” says Niall, whose dad Leo ran the businesses before him with his Uncle Malachy. “We were a busy shop, but people expect much cheaper prices now, and you simply can’t offer Brown Thomas standards at low prices, and it’s too hard to compete.

"Our bills are sky-rocketing – out electricity alone costs €5,000 per month, so it’s only the bigger companies that are going to be able to survive soon.”

Niall says the shop will stay a ‘food offering’ and the new owners have asked him not to make them public just yet.

And as for Niall, he says he is going to take it handy for a while, before deciding on his next move, but it will not be the local political scene.

"I am very active in Love Drogheda BIDs and the Traders’ Association but I think there are enough local councillors without me joining in,” he laughs.