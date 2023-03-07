TUI welcomes Minister’s commitment to DkIT but say action is needed

DkIT has not as yet progressed to TU status

The DkIT branch of the TUI has said that the Government must follow up on the commitment given by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris that Dundalk Institute of Technology won’t be left behind.

The union met with Minister Harris last Wednesday to express their concerns at the lack of progress on the Institute gaining Technological University Status.

A spokesperson said that while they welcomed the Minister’s commitment, they are also “frustrated that another year has passed since the Minister made that commitment here in DkIT.”

“Whilst the Minister cannot force a merge as institutions are autonomous, he can certainly encourage one: he’s the person with the politicial clout to achieve this. The transformation of Ireland’s Institutes of Technology sector is his project; it’s his jigsaw and he needs to complete the task.”

The appointment of a new President to DkIT should help to end the stalemate, which is now a pressing political problem, the spokesperson added.

Following the meeting Louth and East Meath Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd welcomed a reaffirmed commitment by Minister Harris, that the Government and the Department of Further and Higher Education is committed to ensuring DKIT has a secure and sustainable future.

“The Minister has also stressed to me his wish to see the TU sector operating cross the country and agreed that DKIT was in a unique position geographically to meet the demands of the North East region and to work on a cross-border basis,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“Minister Harris confirmed he is due to meet the new President of the college shortly and would relay the concerns views of TUI members to the President.

“The Minister also confirmed significant capital investment had recently been secured for DKIT.

“The Institute has been given approval to proceed to the next stage of proposal development for a National Centre for Craft Apprenticeship Provision under the Technological Sector Strategic Projects (TSSPF) Fund. This is a significant investment for Dundalk.”

