True grit of ‘water baby’ Abi (16) as she swims incredible 27.5km from Gyles Quay to Clogherhead

When Abi McNamara was just seven years old, she gazed out over the seemingly endless stretch of water near her home at Port Oriel, Clogherhead and told her dad William, ‘someday I will swim across that”.

Nine years later, on Tuesday July 12th, she took a few exhausting steps up the slip at Clogherhead, after taking 8 hours and 23 minutes to swim the gruelling 27.5km from Gyles Quay.

She had realised her dream and arrived to a hero’s welcome.

“She was absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of people who had gathered to wish her well when she got back,” says her proud dad William. “Despite the publicity, she is a very shy and reserved person, and she loves swimming but not necessarily the attention that goes along with something like this!”

But attention she deserves, as not only has the young swimmer conquered an incredible challenge, but she has also smashed her target of raising €1,000 for Clogherhead RNLI, with the tally currently standing at over triple that!

Daughter of William and his wife Michelle, Abi was a water baby for as long as her parents can remember.

“Even as a toddler, it was impossible to get her out on the paddling pool,” says William with a laugh. “She could only swim for four and a half hours in Drogheda, so joined the Carlingford swimming group and also swam with a team in Newry and Mourne district where she could swim for 14 hours a day; wherever she could get training.”

Lots of pool sessions and training accumulated in Abi making her first appearance at an open water swim ‘Rock around a Point’ at the age of 13.

From this she went on to develop her passion for open water swimming participating in various other Open Water events with Leinster swim series and other event hosts throughout Ireland.

“I’m not sure if you’ve ever heard the term ‘swimming parents’, but Michelle and I are definitely that!” explains William. “Being up and at the pool at 5am is part of the territory, and when we saw how talented and dedicated, she was, it was all worth it.”

During lockdown, Abi continued to swim in the bay beside her home visualising her dream.

In May 2022, Abi attended infinity’s HITtheWALL weekend becoming the youngest person to complete a six-hour qualification swim in average 14c waters.

“Abi was on call from July 10th to 20th this year ready for conditions to suit her Port Oriel challenge and literally had to go at a moment’s notice, so got a call at 6pm the night before to be at Gyles Quay at 6.45am the next day,” says William. “Waiting requires patience - kind of ready to go but the sandwiches need to be made and the flasks filled when the call comes!”

On July 11th, whilst spending time with friends Abi got her call and she leapt into action, ready to make her dream come true the next day.

Conditions were ideal when Abi pushed off at 8am from Gyles Quay, but with long distance swimming, nothing is certain and Abi faced a number of unexpected obstacles along the way, including extra kilometres.

“As the crow flies, the distance was 22km, but when you’re in the water, conditions can change very quickly,” he says. “The weather changed two hours into the swim and so did the currents, plus she had to avoid a mass of giant Lion’s Mane jellyfish, as well as feeding frenzies, which added 5.5km to the swim.”

Abi’s grit and determination were put to the test with these challenges.

“She dug really deep to keep going, and she would have burned around 9,000 calories during the swim, and her limbs were like jelly when she landed,” he says. “A photographer took a photo of her when she got out, and it looked like she was doing ‘ta da’, but the truth was, she simply couldn’t raise her right arm above her head!”

Eight hours swimming is like a full day at work, so what does Abi think about when she is ploughing through the icy water?

“Would you believe, like any normal teenager, she missed the recent ‘Round the Head’ swim because she was at the Longitude Festival (Abi was the first woman home in the last event) so she has a playlist of songs from the weekend that she goes through in her head,” he laughs. “Even with all that time, the last 23 minutes and 51 seconds were the hardest for her, as she was doing 70 strokes per minute for eight hours, so her arms and shoulders were dead; it was a marathon effort”.

Abi had a target of seven hours in her head, but even with the unforeseen extra distance and time, she is the first junior swimmer to complete the challenge and it was a personal best for the young woman.

She will be heading into 6th year in Ballymakenny College in September – the Leaving Cert is looming - so will set the swimming challenges aside for a while, but she is making the most of the time before then.

“She is in training at the moment to be a beach lifeguard, so always had a close association with Water Safety awareness, and the fundraising is her way of giving back to the association after all these years,” says Will. “She is a certified coach too with Swim Ireland and is now teaching in Newry where she used to swim.”

So, what’s next for the determined young woman?

“Well, she had some recovering to do after the event, and would you believe she went straight down to the sea the next morning and just sat in the water to recuperate,” he explains. “They call it marinating, and it’s the best way of getting the body back to itself quickly.

“She did look out after she finished and said, next time I’d like to go there and back, from Clogherhead to Gyles Quay and back, and we wouldn’t put it past her!”

Abi swims with Infinity Channel Swimming, who monitored the swim from the boat the entire time.

“This was not a solo effort, and we have to say a huge thank you to the team, especially pilot Barry Duffy and crew Jacqueline McClelland (Infinity & ILDSA Observer), Milo McCourt (Infinity Crew),” says William. “I went on the boat as an official observer too, and I can tell you, it was very choppy out there, and I was quite green at one stage!”

To complete the challenge, Abi was in a single layer swimsuit (no wetsuit), with no tow float and no touching or resting off the escort boat.

“Abi is delighted to have raised so much for Clogherhead RNLI, with €3,500 there so far and more money to come in and we want to thank all her sponsors; Best Wear, Shop Street (Team Kit providers), Clogherhead Fisherman’s Co-Op, Moore’s Caravan Park, Flynn’s Boutique Hotel, Oriel Sea Salt, The Irish Medium Fiona Dennis, Clogherhead Post Office and The Greenman Barber Shop Drogheda.”

For over 100 years a lifeboat station has provided search and rescue cover for the scenic coastal area around Clogherhead. The RNLI station currently operates an all-weather Shannon class lifeboat, with volunteers ready to risk their lives to dave others.

If you would still like to make a donation to the charity, the link is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/abis-22kportorielswim.