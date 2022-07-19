Louth

True grit of ‘water baby’ Abi (16) as she swims incredible 27.5km from Gyles Quay to Clogherhead

3,000 and counting raised for local RNLI

Abbi's triumphant arrival at Port Oriel was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers. Photo: Robin Barnes. Expand
Abi had to swim an extra 5km to avoid dangers like jelly fish and currents, but was monitored the entire journey. Photo: Robin Barnes Expand
'Swimming parent' William McNamara looks on proudly as his daughter Abi (16) swims an incredible 27.5km from Gyles Quay to Clogherhead. Expand
The hero's welcome: Abbi has raised over €3,000 and counting for Clogherhead RNLI. Expand

Alison Comyn

When Abi McNamara was just seven years old, she gazed out over the seemingly endless stretch of water near her home at Port Oriel, Clogherhead and told her dad William, ‘someday I will swim across that”.

Nine years later, on Tuesday July 12th, she took a few exhausting steps up the slip at Clogherhead, after taking 8 hours and 23 minutes to swim the gruelling 27.5km from Gyles Quay.

Privacy