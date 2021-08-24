Trio flying the flag for Louth at Businesswoman of The Year awards

Joanne Lavelle, Niamh Pentony and Karen Devine, finalists in the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year awards.

Joanne Lavelle, Niamh Pentony and Karen Devine, finalists in the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year awards.

Joanne Lavelle, Niamh Pentony and Karen Devine, finalists in the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year awards.

Three Louth women will fly the flag for the county as finalists in the Network Ireland Buisinesswoman of the Year awards.

Joanne Lavelle, Karen Devine and Niamh Pentony are the proud finalists in the prestigious national awards.

The Louth based businesswomen are among 72 regional winners who go will now go through from over 430 entries.

Network Ireland confirmed the finalists at the launch of the Annual Conference and Businesswoman of the Year Awards, with Enterprise Ireland as its event partner.

The audience will enjoy a programme packed full of expert business insight, real-world advice and entertainment, as well as the excitement that goes along with the Businesswoman of the Year awards each year.

The award categories are: Solo Businesswoman, Emerging New Business, Established Business, Employee – Rising Star - recognises professional women in a company, who have made important advances as they start out on their career, Employee – Shining Star - professional women, who demonstrate ambition and dedication to their careers, Creative Professional, STEM - recognises professional women in STEM and the‘Power Within’ Champion - recognises women who have used their Power Within to great impact.

A total of 435 applicants put their names forward for the awards through 14 regional branches of Network Ireland, and a hectic season of selection events across the country in recent months has resulted in the selection of 72 finalists to go forward to October’s event.

Network Ireland’s National President Aisling O’Neill says “Having Enterprise Ireland on board for our flagship event is a real boost for Network Ireland. I’m really looking forward to working with them and ensuring a brilliant day for our members and audience. We’re preparing a fantastic line-up of guests who will be sharing expert insight and real-world advice on areas including science, food, investment for your business or your own portfolio and more.”

Sheelagh Daly from Enterprise Ireland says: “Enterprise Ireland is delighted to partner with Network Ireland and the 2021 Businesswoman of the Year awards. As part of our Action plan for Women in Business, we recognise the importance of networks for businesswomen to engage at a peer-to-peer level. Acknowledging and recognising the talent and expertise demonstrated on a daily basis by women business leaders contributes significantly to increasing women’s entrepreneurship, resulting in better business and faster economic growth in Ireland. We look forward to working with Network Ireland and its members in the lead up to the Annual Conference in October.”

Joanne Lavelle

Dundalk woman Joanne Lavelle is an experienced Auctioneer, Estate Agent and Property Valuer and Advisor with her family business, Michael Lavelle Estate Agents, which operates in Bridge Street.

She brings her experience in property and Public Relations to her clients, giving them an intelligent, no-nonsense service that always aims to

achieve and even exceed clients’ goals and expectations. An experienced Mediator and Business Presenter,

Joanne also supports community and social interest groups, including the St Nicholas Quarter Community Group, which seeks positive regeneration of the locality. In 2021, the area was granted regeneration funding of €7.49million.

In 2018, Joanne was named Network Ireland SME Businesswoman of the Year for Louth and in 2021, she was named Businesswoman of the Year for Louth in the Power Within category, which recognises women who have used their skills to positively impact others. Joanne studied Property at DIT Bolton Street, International Arts at UCD and Public Relations with the PR Institute of Ireland.

Karen Devine

Karen is Director, Whitelight Consulting Ltd t/a WhitelightEvents.ie and holds an M.A. in Political and Public Communications and a B.Sc. in Management. She is an expert in planning and managing events for clients for private clients, semi-state and state organisations.

An experienced event planner and manager, Karen has managed high security summits, visiting international heads of state, corporate launches, educational events, conferences and business events for over two decades.

Karen is a founder and director of WhiteLight Consulting (known as WhitelightEvents.ie). Founded in 2012, the company are leading providers of Project & Event Management services to government, local government, semi-state organisations, and private sector clients. Clients include The National Disability Authority, The National Lottery, Dept of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Enterprise Ireland, Dublin BIC, Engineers Ireland, Local Enterprise Offices, Citizens Information Boards, Fingal County Council and the Department. of Children, Equality, Disability, Youth and Integration

From public information and engagement campaigns to complex events with specific objectives, Karen works hand-in-hand with clients to identify objectives and determine how to deliver those results. Her project management style is collaborative, detailed and highly efficient. She takes a complete overview of the project and meticulously plans all elements to ensure flawless execution. Her ability to plan strategically and develop action plans for complete teams ensures highly effective outcomes.

On a personal note, Karen originally hails from Cork and Dublin but moved to Louth in 2000 and couldn’t imagine ever living anywhere else. She is married to Peter, a Drogheda native since 2002. Karen has been involved in the fundraising campaigns for the opening of Drogheda Women’s and Children’s Refuge and Boomerang Youth Café. She was part of the team that brought Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann to Drogheda in 2018 and 2019. She is a volunteer facilitator with LIFT Ireland, a not for profit organisation that seeks to improve standards of leadership and ethics in Irish society. She loves to walk and hike, spend time with family and friends and meditate.

Karen is a proud member of Network Louth and works consistently to support, encourage and empower other women both personally and professionally.

She said she is “incredibly proud” to represent Louth in the Established Business Owner category at the Network Ireland Awards.

Niamh Pentony – Boyne Ergonomics.

Boyne Ergonomics launched in June 2019 and provides virtual and onsite DSE Risk Assessments and Ergonomic Risk Assessments.

Niamh has a Masters in Applied Ergonomics and has been working in the area of workplace ergonomics since 2009, specialising in adapting workstations to reduce pain and discomfort.

Since March 2020, when the Covid pandemic forced the mass move to home working, Niamh has been advising home workers how to set up their workstations and work day to ensure they are comfortable, safe and productive.

Niamh has been a member of the Louth Branch of Network Ireland since March 2020, going on to join the committee in January 2021. At the annual Louth Branch Businesswoman of the Year Awards in June, Niamh was judged the winner of the Innovative Entrepreneur and Emerging New Business awards.

She will be representing Louth in the Emerging New Business category at the National Network Ireland Awards on 8th October.

The gala event will be streamed live from Theatre Royal Waterford on October 8th and tickets are now on sale.