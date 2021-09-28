Louth

Tributes to ‘selfless’ Louth cervical cancer campaigner Eileen Rushe who has died age 35

Eileen Rushe was diagnosed with stage three cancer in December 2018.

Alison Comyn

"She deserved better than cancer...”

Tributes have poured in from far and wide for Termonfeckin woman Eileen Rushe who has died at the age of 35. 

The mother of one, who campaigned relentlessly in favour of the HPV vaccine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday morning.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Mary and Jim, and her adoring son Seamus (14), as well as her wide circle of family and friends.

The Bettystown native received a ‘heartfelt’ apology and an undisclosed sum from the HSE last March for failings in her care at the Louth County Hospital

Founder of the Drogheda Dolls community group Natalie Kelly, of whom Eileen was a member, said Eileen was ‘the best person she had the privilege of knowing’. “She had a dry sense of humour that would lighten anyone’s day; her beauty radiated from her insides out and you couldn’t help but love her the minute you met her,” said Natalie. “She so selflessly and tirelessly, right to the end of her live , Tributes gave to others and campaigned to make sure everyone was safe. She lived loving others and showing love to others she deserved better than cancer.”

