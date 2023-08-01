Tributes paid to Louth charity and trade union stalwart Mags Tuite

Mags had worked as physiotherapist in the Louth County Hospital for many years and is fondly remembered by her former colleagues as a caring and dedicated member of staff and a staunch trade unionist.

She had also served as a director of Drogheda Homeless Aid and its chairman Rev Dr Ian Jamieson paid tribute to Mags, saying that they were saddened to hear of her death, after an illness which she faced with remarkable bravery.

"Mags was a remarkable woman who joined our Board even though she knew she had a life-limiting illness. Not that we would have known that judging from the energy with which she performed a range of tasks on our behalf, including demanding rounds of staff interviews and attendance on sub-committees.

"I remember Mag’s wise counsel, her good sense of humour and her work ethic. Mags had a long history of practical commitment to good causes and I know many that many other organisations have cause to be grateful to her. The Board of Directors extend our sympathy, and our gratitude, to Mags’ relatives at this time. Mags had actively campaigned for the Irish Cancer Society and had organised a benefit gig in Toales on May 25, which raised over €4,000.She had a great love of music and had also been involved in amateur stage productions with the Dundalk Group Players.

She is sadly missed by her sisters Deirdre and Bernadette and her brother Dermot, his wife Niamh, her nieces and nephew, and beloved friends, the Mc Auley family. The Tuite family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support and kindness at this very difficult time. Mags would be so touched by all the love, after all, that's all there is in the end.