Tributes paid to local serving gardai awarded for bravery

Tributes were paid to two local serving gardai who were recently awarded Scott medals for bravery, at the annual Dundak Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

Speaking at the annual public meeting of the JPC, Cllr, Sean Kelly led the tributes to Inspector Kirwan, and Sgt. Eugene Collins, who were both presented with medals for bravery recently.

"I want to congratulate Inspector Darren Kirwan, who was awarded his second Scott medal. To have received one Scott medal in your career is a huge achievement, but to get two is a testament to the kind of public servant that Darren is.”

Inspector Kirwan received his second award for exceptional courage and bravery involving personal risk to life in the execution of his duty in relation to an incident in Omeath in 2011, when he was involved in an operation targeting the activities of a criminal gang known to be involved in violent crimes and to carry firearms.

He sustained an injury in the incident, which ultimately saw two offenders being apprehended and later jailed.

Inspector Kirwan received his first medal in 2005, when he was involved in the rescue of man from the Castletown River.

Cllr. Sean Kelly highlighted the Scott medal for bravery also awarded to Sgt. Eugene Collins, who he said most members of the committee were familiar with in his role as head of the Community Policing Unit.

"I know that he has been waiting 38 years to have been awarded the medal, but it is a real testament to him and the person he is.”

Sgt. Collins was awarded the Bronze Scott Medal for his role in the dramatic rescue of businessman Don Tidey in December 1983. Sgt. Collins was just 21, and two months into his garda training at Templemore, when he was dispatched to join the search. Having come across the hideout used by the kidnappers, he he witnessed his room mate and fellow trainee, Garda Gary Sheehan, tragically shot dead, and was then taken hostage by the gunmen, and used as ‘human shields’ before the kidnappers escaped.

Cllr Sean Kelly praised both serving officers, saying: “They both richly deserve these awards.”

Supt Charlie Armstrong, who has just taken over as the new Superintendent at Dundalk Garda Station, acknowledged the congratulations to both Inspector Kirwan and Sgt. Collins, saying he would pass on the tributes.