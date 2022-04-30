Tributes paid to former Chief Supt Jim Sheridan

Tributes have been paid to former Garda Chief Superintendent Jim Sheridan who died on Friday May 29th at the Mater Hospital, Dublin after an illness.

Originally from Clooncan, Hollymount, Co Mayo, most of Jim’s career in An Garda Siochana was spent in Dundalk.

He first came here in 1978 when he was stationed in Omeath and later in Dundalk. He was promoted up the ranks and served as Detective Inspector before being appointed Detective Superintendent for Dundalk in 2005. Prior to that he served as Regional Superintendent in Monaghan, covering Monaghan, Cavan, Sligo and Leitrim. He was subsequently promoted to Chief Superintendent in 2010.

His career saw him working at a time when the Troubles in Northern Ireland was a major issue for policing on both sides of the border while the growth of the illegal drug trade was a major focus in the latter years of his service.

Former colleagues have paid tribute to a dedicated and diligent officer who was “a gentleman and great colleague” and ‘always fair to work with”. Likewise many in the wider community have also remembered him as “a true gentlemen”

He became involved with Dowdallshill GF and AC and was a familiar figure at St Brigid’s Park, both on and off the field as player, manager and mentor.

“He was a hugely popular and respected figure, donning the jersey for many years before progressing into the management end,” said the club in tribute. “Then in later years, he took great pride in seeing his 2 sons Donal and Ciaran, also line out for the ‘Hill, thereby continuing a fine family tradition.”

Following his retirement he enjoyed being able to spend more time with his family and on the golf course at Greenore Golf Club.

Jim is survived by his wife Catherine, sons Donal and Ciaran. s Caelan, Luca and Oscar, sisters Eileen Murphy, Carlow, and Mary Clarke, Meath, brothers Michael, Castlebar and Joe, Clooncan) daughter-in-law Leanne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Michael Joe, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and all his colleagues at An Garda Síochána and Greenore Golf Club.

His funeral takes place on Monday with Mass at 11am in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley. Burial in adjoining Cemetery.