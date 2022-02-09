Tributes from school pals for ‘wee soldier of love’ Ryan (14)

Hundreds of tributes poured in from school pals, team mates and friends of young Ryan Whelan-Griffin, described by Fr Mark English as his parents’ ‘Wee Soldier of Love”.

A second year student of Drogheda Grammar School, the Duleek teen died suddenly last Wednesday at 14 years of age, and his untimely death is mourned by his heartbroken parents Rebecca and Shane, younger brother Dylan, grandparents Joe, Eibhlín and Joe, and by his ‘best friend’, his dog Bailey.

A keen footballer, Ryan’s passing was marked by Drogheda United FC who paid tribute to one of their "great young fans".

"Everyone at Drogheda United is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our great young fans, Ryan Whelan Griffin, son of former club director and licensing officer, Shane Griffin,” said a Facebook post.

"I remember Ryan coming into the office on Friday nights after games in United Park, always chatty and with such a warm, cheeky grin.” added Roisin Phillips from the club.

His teammates on Duleek-Bellewstown GFC sent their condolences to his grieving parents.

“We offer you our deepest sympathy on your terrible loss. There are no words that will ease your pain or soften your grief. May Ryan rest in peace with the angels in heaven.”

Ryan was born on May 10th 2007, and as Fr English said at his funeral mass, “Ryan led the way, and you followed’.

"He was as think as thieves with his younger brother, and a gifted soccer player, idolising Ronaldo, but also idolising his dad Shane: son, dad, a relationship forged with borrowed socks and chicken fillet rolls.”

Ryan packed a lot into his short years, and even had a part time job in Newgrange Soups, and loved nothing more than cooking with his mam Rebecca and Dylan; ‘baking, making a mess and licking the spoon’.

A photograph of Ryan with his little brother and their beloved pet dog Bailey stood proudly beside the coffin.

Many tributes were also left online from Ryan’s heartbroken school friends and teachers:

“You led me out of the darkness and showed me how to have fun in life. You were like another part of me,” said a DGS classmate. “He was a breath of fresh air in the class and made everyone smile and laugh.”