Tributes for ‘true gentleman’ Ken killed in motorcycle accident

There is great shock and sadness in East Meath and beyond at the untimely death of popular Laytown businessman Ken Piper in a motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after the collision involving a car and Mr Piper’s motorcycle occurred on the N2 at the Philipstown junction, at approximately 12.35pm on Sunday.

Father-of -four Ken, who owns Laytown Motors Garage near his home at St. Benan's Villas in Laytown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was temporarily closed between Collon and Ardee to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Ken leaves behind his heartbroken wife Monique, son Aaron, daughters Shireen, Keely and Nicole, their partners, Danny, Jamie and Aaron and grandchild Ollie.

He was an active member of the East Meath community, with tributes pouring in from all quarters for ‘a true gentleman and character’.