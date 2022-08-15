There was a multi-agency search involved in the disccovery of the teenager near the River Nanny in Laytown.

Tributes have been paid to 14-year-old Bilal Tunkara, who died in tragic circumstances in Laytown last week.

The East Meath teenager had been reported missing from his home in the direct provision centre at Mosney last Wednesday, however, his remains were located the following day near the River Nanny at Laytown.

“The players and committee of East Meath United FC wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of local teen Bilal Tunkara who was sadly found in Laytown,” said a spokesperson for the local club. “You will all be in our thoughts”.

Gardai confirmed the sad news after appealing for the missing teenager on Wednesday.

"Following the discovery of a body in Laytown, Co. Meath this afternoon, Thursday, 11th August 2022, the search for missing person Bilal Tunkara has been stood down,” said a garda statement.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time”.

Meath Civil Defence and Drogheda Coast Guard were both involved in the search for the missing boy, who had left home on his bicycle, leaving his family concerned for his safety.

"Meath Civil Defence received a call from an Garda Siochàna at 9.30am on Thursday morning to assist with a search in the Laytown area for a missing teenager,” said a social media statement. “Volunteers responded promptly, and shortly after the search commenced a body was located in the water by a member of the public. Also in attendance was Gardai and Drogheda and Skerries Coastguard units. Condolences to the deceased's family and friends. May he Rest in Peace”.

Drogheda Coast Guard was also tasked by the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre following a request from Laytown Gardaí for assistance with a search for a missing person.

“The team met with the Gardaí, Meath Civil Defence and Skerries Coast Guard at the missing person’s residence where a search plan was formulated. Rescue Helicopter 116 was also requested for air support,” sais a local coast guard spokesperson.

“Shortly after the search commenced Rescue 116 discovered the casualty in the River Nanny near Laytown. An off duty winch man /paramedic was in the area and swim out and recovered the casualty to the river bank to the awaiting search teams.

“This was a heart breaking outcome for everyone involved and Drogheda Coast Guard would like to express their deepest condolences to all the family and friends of the deceased at this very sad time”.