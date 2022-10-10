Tributes following tragic death of cycling stalwart Eamonn Lawlor

Members of local road cycling and mountain bike clubs form a guard of honour as the funeral of retired Garda Sergeant and former chairperson of Drogheda Wheelers Cycle Club leaves his home at Bryanstown on his final journey to Dardistown Crematorium. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

“Dying while doing what you love may be scant comfort for those who have lost you”.

The words of one of the many tributes to come from the cycling community and beyond, following the tragic death of Eamonn Lawlor, Blackbush Avenue, Drogheda, Co. Meath, and formerly of Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow

The retired Garda Sergeant and cycling enthusiast was involved in an collision whilst taking part in the Tony Golden charity cycle two weeks ago, and lost his battle with serious injuries on Thursday October 6th.

Eamonn was former chairman of Drogheda Wheelers club and will be sadly missed by his grieving wife Anne and loving sons Chris and John, both talented cyclists.

He was laid to rest on Monday October 10th, with the wide circle of ex-colleagues and friends in the cycling and garda communities forming a Guard of Honour en route.

His son John paid a heartfelt tribute to his dad on social media, crediting him for their life-long love and talent for cycling.

"We lost the most amazing man today. I have no words,” said John, a World Cup cyclist and videographer.

“Eamonn was the most amazing Dad and husband. His world revolved around bikes and because of that, our did too.

‘He was my hero and I’m completely heartbroken. Ride in peace Dad.”

The Tony Golden Memorial Cycle event was established in memory of the Garda who was shot dead in Co. Louth in 2015, and was renamed the "Centenary Cycle" this year to reflect An Garda Síochána's 100th year in existence.

Those taking part cycled a combined total of 44,288 kilometres, one kilometre for every member and reserve member of the force since 1922.

"Drogheda Wheelers is very sorry to hear of the passing of our former chairperson Eamonn Lawlor,” said Gerry Campbell, current club secretary.

“Eamonn was a dedicated member of our club and had a significant role in its growth during the 1990s. During this time, Eamonn also held the role of manager of the Cycling Ireland national Downhill team”.

A native of Wicklow, he was stationed in Drogheda early in his career, and his passion for cycling and latterly mountain biking, was only overshadowed by his love for his family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Ekaterina and Wendy, grandchildren Zach and Robyn, sisters Merci, Emma and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and his wide circle of ex-colleagues and friends in the cycling community.