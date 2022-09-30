Tributes following shock death of Louth fire officer Shane McBride

The late Shane McBride was a much respected fireman, and was Louth County Station Officer in Drogheda.

Tributes have been pouring in from the Louth community and from all over the country at the unexpected death of Shane McBride, who was the Station Officer, Blue Watch, Drogheda Fire Station.

A native of Galway, Shane had been stationed in Drogheda, Co Louth for many years, and his sudden passing on Monday September 26th has left many shocked and saddened, with colleagues from every county expressing deep sorrow.

Shane was married to local woman Samantha, and they lived in Cederfield with their two daughters Shayleen and Erin.

Shane will be laid to rest on Saturday October 1st, and the funeral cortege will leave Townley’s Funeral Home at 10am and drive to Drogheda Fire Station, then proceed on foot to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o' clock which can be viewed live on www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd.

Cremation will take place at 2pm in Dardistown Crematorium, Old Airport Road, (K67 HP26), which can be viewed live on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Car parking available at the St. Nicholas GFC grounds.

Colleagues in Ardee fire station said Shane has been a huge influence on every one of them.

"Most of the crew here would have attended courses with Shane as our instructor. One of the most knowledgeable Station Officers in the country, his expertise in every aspect of firefighting was second to none,” wrote a colleague.

"A great character, a great one to ask for advice, and a great officer to have with you on the fire-ground, he will be greatly missed by us all.”

Dublin Fire Brigade said that Shane's death has left the entire firefighting community heartbroken.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of Louth Fire Brigade's Station Officer Shane McBride stationed at Drogheda Fire Station. Our thoughts are with his family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” they said in a tweet.

Close friends and colleagues in other emergency services also paid tribute.

"All of us at Drogheda Garda Station are saddened to hear of the passing on Monday last of Station Officer Shane McBride of Drogheda Fire Station. Shane was well known and hugely respected by all of us who attended many incidents alongside himself and his colleagues during his years as a fire fighter with Drogheda Fire Station.

"His professionalism and cooperation were a testament to himself and The Fire Service when assisting us in many investigations. Shane’s personality and character meant that many of us who had met him in a professional capacity went on to befriend him personally on the many occasions on which we met off duty.”

Shane was born and reared in the Claddagh region of Galway and was one of the well known and loved McBride family there.

Friends in the West of Ireland also felt the sudden loss.

“Most of us Galwegians would have known Shane grown up and socialising in our younger days always the life and soul of the party and always a huge smile when we would bang into him,” wrote a friend.

“No better man for the laughs and banter would love to see him coming, as we got older our lives changed in different ways it is easy lose touch with people but thank God for fFcebook it gave us a chance to touch base every so often.”

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Samantha, mam Kathleen, sisters Margaret, Mary and Sinéad, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters Shayleen and Erin, his many work colleagues and friends in the Fire Service throughout the country, mother-in-law Ann, father-in-law Dennis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.