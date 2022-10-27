Tribute paid to publican Ronan Baker

There was widespread shock and sadness in Carlingford as news broke that Newry businessman Ronan Baker had died on Tuesday October 25 in Craigavon Area Hospital.

Ronan, from Carrif Vale, Dublin Road, Newry, was a highly respected and popular publican who turned Ma Bakers into one of Carlingford’s most successful pubs.

Having worked in the licenced trade in north Louth for almost 30 years, including a time in Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Ronan fulfilled a long held ambition when, in April 2010, he opened the doors of Ma Bakers, with his family working alongside him. The premises soon turned into a hub in the busy tourist village, with the handsome three-storey building including upstairs accommodation and a barber’s shop. The family-run business thrived and expanded to include Ma Baker’s fish and chips takeaway, as well as bike hire.

Ronan was extremely well-liked within the community in Carlingford and also by customers who visited the traditional pub with its colourful murals and live music.

He is remembered as “a true gent” and “a lovely man who always had a time for a chat no matter how busy he was.”

In a tribute on Facebook, neighbouring business McKevitt’s Hotel described Roan as “a non-stop worker, top class publican and above all a true gentlemen. A man who built a thriving business from the ground up and provided a more than welcoming hub for many laughs and yarns over the years here in Carlingford.”

Ronan is survived by his wife Aislinn, son Aidan, daughters Linsey-Anne and Chloe and grandchildren Mya-Rose, Grace, Sophie, Carly-Jane, TJ and Joey, and a large circle of relatives and friends. His funeral takes place on Friday, following Requiem Mass at 12pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Cloughoge. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.