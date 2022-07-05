Trial of Julianstown woman Clare Dooley (49) has been postponed

A woman from Julianstown has been charged with 50 counts of making and using false declaration forms.

The trial of Clare Dooley (49) from Hillcrest, Julianstown, Co Meath, was due to get underway in the Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin on Monday July 4th, but has been postponed due to a shortage of judges.

Witnesses had travelled to Dublin, however were told that there were 12 trials due to start on the same morning and only five judges sitting.

The case has been adjourned until later in the month to reschedule a date for trial.