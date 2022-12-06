Trepidation for Louth comedian Deirdre O’Kane for home gig!

She may have played to audiences of thousands on stage, not to mention appeared to millions on her successful chat shows, but when it comes to standing up in front of people in her own hometown, Deirdre O’Kane is still facing it with trepidation!

The Drogheda-born comedian is playing the Crescent Theatre on Friday December 16th as part of her ‘Demented’ tour, and says she is really looking forward to bringing it home, but hopes her old pals are kind to her!

"It’s a very real dauntingness – if that’s a word!” says Deirdre with a laugh. “There’s a lot more people who went to school with you in the crowd, or know your siblings or parents, so it could go either way, but I hope it means that I might be liked!”

As the title suggests, her new show is one many of us can identify with; the result of being suddenly locked down with two teenagers (Holly 17 and Daniel 14), unable to work, and peri-menopausal!

"It was the combination of feeling locked away – I had a show just about ready to go on the road – and being a woman at a very particular age, where every year that passes sees my face falling into the sea, so I couldn’t afford to waste two years,” she says, in her usual self-deprecating style.

"Being my age, I’m in that menopausal territory, so my teenagers hormones and my hormones were bouncing off the walls, so that was a good combo!”

She says even though the menopause is out of the closet, so to speak, it took her a while to want to talk about her own experiences.

"I definitely grappled with talking about it onstage, as it’s not very sexy, do you know what I mean,” she laughs. “But I did really want to talk about it, as I have a lot to say, and I had a couple of bad experiences, and let’s face it, bad things are funny.”

In fact she says vanity and stand up comedy don’t go hand in hand.

“You can't be a comic and be vain, as nothing sells your good side,” she explains. “Don’t get me wrong, I love to look good, but it doesn’t come easy, but the difference is I choose to look my best, rather then bowing to pressure to look younger.

"I don’t want to look like a young wan, just to look well, for whatever age.”

Deirdre grew up in Drogheda, where she is one of four children to Lilian and the late John O’Kane, and has one brother John, and three sisters, Liz, Eimear and Grainne.

Although living out of the town, and even the country for a time, for many years, Deirdre is a regular visitor to Drogheda and its surrounds, especially to see her mother Lilian.

"My dad died four years ago, but my mum still lives in Clogherhead, which is still home to me; wherever you were reared, wherever your parents are, will always be home,” she says. “I still walk over West Street, and remember things like going to Callan’s with ten other teenagers and one cup of tea in the 80s”

Deirdre is delighted to be returning to stand-up and live shows after three or four successful television projects, some of which didn’t have an audience.

"They were great, but they’re all gone now, so it’s definitely time to hit the road again!” says Deirdre. “It is joyous to be back on stage and I was so relieved to be in front of a real audience again, which I’m convinced is what keeps me young.”

That and hanging out with younger comics on the club circuits.

"They really do teach me a thing or two, especially about social media, and you can’t get old in your mind, you have to keep up,” she explains. “I have only just engaged with Instagram and TikTok for this tour – I’m late to everything! – and it makes such an impact, with hits actually turning into ticket sales.”

If you fancy seeing Deirdre in her hometown, tickets are available for her Drogheda appearance in the Crescent Theatre, Fair Green, on Friday 16th from 8pm to 11pm, priced €30.

Bookings and other nationwide tour dates are all on https://www.deirdreokane.net/tour.