Trepidation for Louth comedian Deirdre O’Kane for home gig!

Looking forward to ‘coming home’ for Drogheda ‘Demented’ tour date on December 16th

Alison Comyn

She may have played to audiences of thousands on stage, not to mention appeared to millions on her successful chat shows, but when it comes to standing up in front of people in her own hometown, Deirdre O’Kane is still facing it with trepidation!

The Drogheda-born comedian is playing the Crescent Theatre on Friday December 16th as part of her ‘Demented’ tour, and says she is really looking forward to bringing it home, but hopes her old pals are kind to her!

