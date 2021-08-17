Tree art is really wooly good

The works of art on the trees on West Street

WOOLY works of art are being hailed as another tourist attraction for Drogheda.

The artwork has been appearing on trees and poles all over town and are proving real talking points.

They are expertly done and seem to pop up anywhere.

Ones on the poles close to St Laurence’s Gate are even attractring the attention of tourists,

And one local business owner who has been intrigued and delighted with their arrival on the town's main street is even going to present the artist with a voucher, allowing them to purchase more wool.

‘It’s a wonderful idea and really helps to brighten up the place.They are a talking point for customers,’ he stated. ‘The first thing I’ll have to find out is who is responsible for the work.’

Some of the designs are top class and experts say they must take a while to do them.

The wool-inspired artwork began to appear on poles months ago and are getting even better.