Travel to the future with the Louth Culture Quest app

Els Borghart, Declan Kelly, Paul Hayes, An Táin, Barry Finegan, Gráinne Murphy, David Callan and Mary Claire Cowley, An Táin at the launch of the Louth Culture Quest App held in An Táin. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Days out in the Wee County are set to get a lot more exciting thanks to the Louth Culture Quest app launched by An Tain Arts Centre last week.

The app, which challenges users to find clues which will bring them to twenty different artworks in various locations around the county, was developed with funding from The Arts Council.

Speaking at the launch in An Tain Arts Centre on Friday night, director Paul Hayes explained that it was born out the boredom of lockdown restrictions which meant people couldn’t travel outside their own county or meet indoors.

He gave full credit to his colleague Mary Claire Cowley for coming up with the idea as they mused what would happen if live art events could never take place again.

Throw in concerns about climate change for good measure and it’s the recipe for a dystopian future.

Users of the Louth Culture Quest app enter the world of 2050 and meet their guide Lugh, a custodian of art, aka comedian and Drogheda resident Joe Rooney of Fr Ted fame.

He provides them with information to help solve the clues , which helps them give the twenty artworks which have been installed in various locations around the county.

The Quest doesn’t have to completed on the same day as it divided into four sections, north Louth, Dundalk, south Louth and Drogheda, making it ideal for family days out although of course, anyone can do it no matter what age they are.

Some of the pieces, such as a large by Dundalk street artist in north Louth, will be hard to miss but others will be much more difficult to find.

Along the way, users will also learn about Louth’s rich cultural and natural heritage, with a script by author Nicola Cassidy/

The artists whose work is now dotted throughout the country are OMIN, Grainne Murphy, Dave Callan and Els and Declan.

The original music for the score is by James Mackin while the director of photography is Steven Larkin.

The app itself was developed by Nebula Innovations and can be downloaded for €5.