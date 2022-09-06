Traumatised dogs rescued from an address in Louth kept in ‘appalling conditions’

Some of the rescued pups now in the care of Dundalk Dog Rescue

Dundalk Dog Rescue (DDR) have taken in the dogs rescued from “terrible conditions” in Louth last month.

A total of eighteen dogs were rescued by Louth County Council’s Dog Control Unit. They had been living in what was described as “poor living conditions, with limited access to food and water” at an address in Louth.

Now, the rescue charity DDR have begin the difficult process of helping many of the animals to adjust to human contact.

“We honestly find it hard to put into words the sight that greeted us when we went to assess these unfortunate souls last week. Those of us in rescue are no stranger to dogs and situations like this. When will the unnecessary breeding of dogs stop?" said a spokesperson for the charity.

The animals were being kept as “puppy making machines” and were living in “appalling conditions with limited human interaction, no socialisation .. just used over and over again, deplorable.”

“The Louth County Pound asked that these traumatised dogs come into our care - ten Daschunds, a Pug, and a Cockapoo. All designer breeds that the public pay silly money for. Well these dogs have spent their lives deprived of any kindness or empathy.”

DDR volunteers had to “put a plan in place of how to extract them from the Pound, get them to the Vets for health check, and then figure out where to hold them.”

“Over the past week, with the assistance of Catherine, the Pound Warden, the Dundalk Dog rescue patron Ann and her husband, we had the difficult task of getting these animals out of the pound and into the van, then into the vets, back into the van, and then to a commercial kennels.”

“We are not exaggerating the fact that these dogs are in fear of being handled. As much as we would have preferred them to go to foster homes - we have none available - nor experienced to handle their current situation. Kennels at least will give them the time, space, peace and routine to decompress and get used to human interaction.

With the exception of the pug, now named Charlie, who is in a suitable foster home. He is very much shut down and not ready to trust - but he is being given the time, space and security to decompress.”

Volunteers are working to get the Cockapoo out of the Pound, and are also dealing with a Greyhound and two Collies in need of help.. One of the collies was surrendered for barking after being crated since a pup. This poor baby is going to need rehab to adjust to a normal life.”

“We don't choose who we take, we will always take the ones that need us. Every dog deserves a home - to be loved, to be safe, to be wanted, to belong.”

*Meanwhile, ahead of the opening of their long awaited new rescue centre later this month, Dundalk Dog Rescue are inviting new members to join the DDR Team.

Anyone interested in getting involved or would like to know more about the volunteering roles available, drop into the Tesco Community Room ( upstairs opposite the check-outs at Tesco Extra Avenue Road) on Saturday 10th Sept between 10-11am or Tuesday 13th Sept between 7-8pm to chat to some of the team.