‘Transform’ Louth’s vacant commercial units into homes

Louth TD Ged Nash has called for a ‘change of use’ to vacant commercial properties so they can be transformed into residential units.

A recent study by the GeoDirectory database found that while the overall Louth commercial vacancy rate decreased by 0.3% to 14.3% in the last quarter of 2021, Dundalk had the highest commercial vacancy rate, at 18.2%), in the county.

Deputy Nash raised the issue of commercial vacancies during a Dail debate, saying that he is aware of “an ongoing discussion within the Department, and across society and the country more generally, regarding vacancy rates in town centres and villages throughout Ireland and how we can bring more vacant commercial properties back into use for residential purposes.”

He added: “Any Government that is serious about revitalising our towns and city centres would look in closer detail at the kind of exemptions that might need to be provided to make it easier for a change of use to transform vacant commercial properties into residential use. Many of those units could provide decent, affordable and appropriate housing for people throughout the country on council housing waiting lists or who want to buy properties.”

The Louth TD welcomed the Irish Heritage Council’s Collaborative Health check scheme for towns across Ireland – including Dundalk – but queried why it did not include Drogheda.

: “We have serious issues with dereliction and the provision of housing in my constituency, especially in Drogheda and Dundalk. It has the highest rate of commercial vacancy in County Louth, with nearly 20% of properties lying empty. One of the reasons we could establish that was because of the collaborative town centre health check proposition. That is something we want to do in Drogheda, Ireland's largest town, but we have not managed to do it yet. We need resources to do so.”

He called for planning exemptions to be looked at more generally, and “how the system can innovate and how we can think a little more laterally about bringing vacant commercial properties back into use for citizens who need them to have a decent roof over their heads and to revitalise town centres.”