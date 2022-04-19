Tragic death of ‘generous, fun-loving’ Colin Meegan (51)

There was deep sadness at the tragic death of “thoughtful, generous and fun-loving” Colin Meehan (51) who passed away on Saturday, three weeks after he was seriously injured in a road accident just outside Dundalk.

Colin, from Inniskeen, had been in hospital since the accident at Martin’s Cross on March 27th, when he was reported to have been struck by a car after getting out of his own vehicle. He died on Saturday last, April 16th.

His brother Paul told The Argus that Colin was “fun-loving, caring, thoughtful, generous with this time” and someone who ‘lit up the room with laughter.”

Colin, affectionately known as ‘Meego’ had been a firm fixture at Dundalk Rugby Club for many years. He was active throughout the 1990’s with the rugby club, and had also played with Leinster juniors. The sport remained a lifelong passion, one which he had proudly passed on to his daughter Niamh.

Colin had ‘lived every day of his life to the full,” said Paul, and loved the thrill of motocross and track racing, and had competed in the US in ‘Enduro’ racing where he had won a major event in the last few years.

"He was very much a thrill seeker, and loved competing for the fun of it. He made friends where ever he went in the world. Just a few years ago he went with a few mates on motorbikes across Europe, and also to Vietnam and Cambodia.” He was proud to have shared his love of biking, racing and sport with his son Oisin.

From “swimming with sharks in South Africa, and riding horses in the outback” he had “lived an action packed 51, almost 52, years, and we were all in awe at the life he lived, and the adventures he had, But of course we would rather still have him with us.”

He said Colin was someone who “went above and beyond to help when he could: and “just loved to bring joy and laughter to others.”

A former De La Salle student, Colin was a plumber by trade, and had followed in the footsteps of his father Joe, setting up his own successful heating and plumbing business.

It is the second tragedy to have hit the family in recent years, following the loss of Colin’s nephew Caolan.

The Meegan family were deeply moved by the many condolences and stories shared of ‘Meego’ said Paul, and the affection in which so many people have spoken of him.

Tributes have been flooding in from across the sporting and racing world, with Dundalk Rugby Club describing him as “one of the greatest characters to cross the gates in Mill Road. Your laugher and kindness will never be forgotten. A true club legend.”

Friends and family gathered at the Square last weekend to remember Colin, with a moving song led by his good friend and former team mate Jonny McCabe.

The funeral is set to be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 12o’clock in Kilcurry church, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Colin is survived by his grieving parents May and Joe, brothers Gerard, Patrick, David, Michael and Paul and children Niamh and Oisín. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brothers, daughter, son, girlfriend Nicola, Niamh’s mum Kerry Marie, Oisín’s mum Jennifer, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision on Sunday, 27th March 2022 at Martin]’s Cross on the R215 in Rossmakay, Dundalk.

A spokesman said: “The collision, which involved a car and a male pedestrian, occurred at approximately 9:50pm. The pedestrian was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he has since passed. No other injuries to persons was reported.”

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R215 in Rossmakay between 9.45pm and 10pm and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.