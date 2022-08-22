Tragic death of East Meath teen Slav (17) after cancer battle

Slav Vavro has lost his battle with a rare skeletal cancer at just 17 years of age.

Nadia Vavro and her son Slavomir (Slav) before his untimely death at just 17 from cancer.

An East Meath teen who was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma in 2018 has lost his brave battle with the rare skeletal muscle cancer.

Slavomir (Slav) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday night at the age of just 17.

His mum Nadia had moved heaven and earth to get specialists treatments for her beloved son over the past four years, raising thousands of euro to bring him to the US and Austria to cancer experts.

His heartbroken parents Nadia and Vlado posted a short notice on social media on Monday morning informing his many supporters of the tragic news.

"Yesterday 21st August, our beloved son Slav passed away. He fought hard, but it was too much for his body tortured for so long. Thank you for all the help, will post about the services later”.

There has been an outpouring of grief from the community in Laytown and Drogheda, as well as Gormanston College, where Slav was a student.

Drogheda Dolls founder Natalie Kelly, who had raised funds for Slav’s treatment over the years through the group, commented on the heartbreaking news,

“Slav touched the heart of so many of us with his resilience and strength. What a credit to his parents, his bravery and determination was so inspiring. He fought with dignity and wisdom beyond his years,” she said on Monday.

“Nadia and family, I honestly can say I never met a mother more devoted to her son than you. You went to the ends of the earth for Slav - your love for him shone in all you did to get him all the help you could . We couldn’t be more heartbroken for you”.

Details of his funeral arrangements will follow shortly.