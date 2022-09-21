Tragic Calvin (11) will be laid to rest on Friday

The funeral of Calvin Curley-Gray will take place this Friday morning at the Holy Redeemer Church.

Calvin (11) from Beechmount Drive, Cox’s Demense tragically passed away on Monday following an accident just over two weeks ago.

He was surrounded by his loving family, in the care of Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Predeceased by his granddad Sylvester Curley, beloved son of Diane and Francis and dear brother of Sophie, Evan and Cruz, Calvin will be sadly missed with love by his heartbroken mum and dad, sister and brothers, grand-parents Majella, Sammy and Jean, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and all his friends at the Redeemer Boys' National School, Shamrocks F.C. Clan-na-Gael G.F.C and Dealgan Boxing Club.

Reposing at the family home in Beechmount Drive from Wednesday afternoon 3pm to 9pm and Thursday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Following the funeral mass the cortege will proceed on foot to the Clan na Gael Club House then drive to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial.