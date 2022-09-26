Traffic calming measures needed at dangerous Tenure junction

Cllr John Sheridan has major concerns about the main junction at Tenure.

Mid Louth Councillor John Sheridan has asked Louth County Council to examine the junction at the centre of Tenure village for traffic calming.

Cllr Sheridan says he has been contacted by a number of local residents about the junction in Tenure and has see for himself the ongoing issues.

"Currently it is in quite a poor condition, the lines are totally faded which is very unsatisfactory. I have also received reports of some accidents in recent months at the junction,” said Cllr Sheridan.

“I raised this with engineers at the September Council meeting and got an assurance the matter will be reviewed. There are large industrial units in Tenure, along with tourist traffic from Monasterboice as well a sizeable population in the village itself.”

“Hopefully Louth County Council will rectify the road markings urgently and subsequently investigate traffic calming including ramps for the cross roads.”