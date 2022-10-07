Trad musician Brendan McCreanor takes up residency in An Tain

Dunleer musician Brendan McCreanor has taken up the role of Folk Artist in Residence 2022 with An Tain Arts Centre.

A multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Brendan is best known for his work with the uilleann pipes and whistles. He is a founding member of the widely acclaimed musical act, Kern, who have released two albums to date and is also a member of the multi-cultural ensemble, Baile an Salsa.

His musical talent has taken him to Europe, Russia, America, Asia and Australia.

While steeped in traditional and folk music, Brendan is also a composer, music producer, music teacher, festival producer and visual artist. He holds a BA Honours in Applied Music from DkIT and also a BA in Communications in Multimedia.

Brendan is an advocate of the healing power of music and is a fully qualified musician in healthcare through Kids Classics, a role he values immensely.

He also regularly hosts ‘Slow Sessions’ to encourage traditional musicians who are setting out on their musical journey, most recently holding one in An Tain during Culture Night.

He is also currently co-owner of Lark and Owl, an events management company and has produced several successful folk music festivals and is currently producing ‘Your Roots are Showing’ Ireland’s first folk conference taking place in 2023.

“We are delighted to welcome Brendan as our 5th artist in residence of 2022, “ says Paul Hayes Director of An Táin Arts Centre.

Describing Brendan as “s musician of the highest standards”, Paul said that he will collaborate on An Tain’s forthcoming production of ‘Legacy: Stories from the Civil War.” which will be staged in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol from November 24th to 27th.

Brendan took up his residence at An Táin Arts Centre in September, and will be there during October and November.