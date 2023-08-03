Toyota still in pole position as Louth car sales increase for the third straight month

Automatic gearboxes now more popular than manual as electric car sales close in on diesel

New car registrations in Louth have increased for the third straight month.

There were 629 new cars sold in Louth in July, compared to 517 in 2022, which is a 21.66pc increase.

That comes on the back of a 20pc increase in May and a 41pc jump in June, compared to the same period in 2022.

Overall, car sales in Louth are up by over 10pc this year, with 2297 sold up to the end of July, compared to 2072 during the same period last year.

Toyota is still the most popular make of car sold in Louth, commanding 17.13pc market share, slightly up on a 15.9pc share in 2022. The next most popular makes are Volkswagen and Hyundai.

The Hyundai Tuscon also remains the most popular model sold in Louth, but its sales have declined sharply (40pc) compared to 2022 and the Toyota Yaris Cross is now hot on its heels in terms of market share of new registrations.

The Kia Sportage and Dacia Duster are the next two most popular models so far in 2023.

Given that Tuscon, Yaris Cross, Sportage and Duster are all medium-sized of small SUVs it comes as no surprise that SUV/crossover shapes doninate the market in Louth with a combined share of almost 60pc.

So far in 2023, there have been 880 petrol cars (445 petrol hybrid) sold and 419 diesel.

Significantly, electric models are gaining fast on their diesel counterparts, with 385 electric cars sold so far this year.

That growth in electric sales has also seen automatic gearboxes overtake manual this year, with 1385 of the former sold, compared to 912 manual.

Grey remains the most popular car colour amongst Louth car buys, commanding a whopping 37.35pc of the market share.

Louth was slightly behind the national average for new car registrations for July, which were up 24pc (27,148) when compared to July 2022 (21,904).

The Wee County is lagging even further behind in registrations the first seven months. The national year-to-date figure has increased by 20.1pc, compared to 10.86pc in Louth.

Commenting on the figures, SIMI Director General, Brian Cooke, said the outlook is positive: “The new car market for the first month of the 232 registration plate indicates a strong performance, with an increase of 24pc on the same month last year. Improved production over the last few months has helped supply catch up with demand, resulting in July new car sales almost matching those of the key selling month of January. The new car market year to date now stands 20pc ahead of 2022 and less than 1pc behind pre-Covid 2019. Commercial registrations, both the heavy and light sector, also continue to be well ahead of last year.

“The highlight of the market continues to be the performance of electric cars, with sales in July of 4,161 a record monthly total for EVs. So far this year 18,458 battery electric cars have been registered, an increase of nearly two-thirds on 2022. Improved supply and a greater range of new models available for motorists has supported this momentum behind EVs. The availability of SEAI grants to support positive decision making has been key, and their retention beyond this year, along with other EV incentives, is vital if we want to build on this success. Taking a closer look at the EV registration numbers, the main driver of growth is from consumers, who do qualify for the grant, and account for over 76pc of EV sales. However, there also needs to be a focus on the business market, which without grant support really needs to see the extension of the BIK reliefs in Budget 2024, while investment in the public charging infrastructure is also crucial at this stage.”