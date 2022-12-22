Toy Show delight for Dundalk’s Doireann McNally as she plays leading role

While Toy Show – The Musical may have been dogged by lukewarm reviews and cancelled performances due to illnesses, for eleven year old Doireann McNally from Dundalk it has been a dream come true.

Doireann, who is one of three young girls cast as Nell in the musical at The Convention Centre, Dublin, first appeared on theThe Toy Show in 2919. She was invited back to The Late, Late Show for a second time the following year when she joined Irish Women in Harmony as they performed their Christmas song in aid of ISPCC Childline.

She was back in the RTE studios in June as details of The Toy Show The Musical were revealed, when she was among the children invited to join Grammy-nominated composer and singer RuthAnne Cunningham to sing the lead song from the new show.

After taking part in auditions during the summer, Doireann, from the Point Road, was thrilled to get a part in the show itself.

This musical tells the story of 12-year-old Nell, who is preparing for one of the biggest nights of the year – watching the annual Late Late Toy Show on RTÉ.

She began rehearsals for the show launch in September while rehearsals for the musical itself got underway in October.

“I love singing and acting so I had great fun learning the script and songs” says Doireann. “I learned my lines in the car on the way to Dublin, it was too dark to learn them on the way home- the choreography has been so much fun to learn too.”

She says she is having “heaps of fun” both on and off stage.

“I’ve made loads of new friends, especially Clare abd Ceola who share my role, and Mabel and Joseph who play my best friend Maisie and my little brother Luan. Everybody’s been so nice”.

While thoroughly enjoying the experience of performing, she says that the best part of the show is all the people she’s met.

“I would never have met so many friends if I wasn’t in it. I love the experience of everything, we have a cool revolving stage floor, I get to have a little brother and he’s only 5, he’s so cute. Jane and Katherine, RuthAnne and Nana Anna, everyone is so kind to me”.

Doireann’s mum Taragh, a teacher in Kilsaran NS, has been busy taking her to rehearsals and performances.

“Luckily I prep for Christmas early so we were pretty much all set before rehearsals started. The weather has made the driving up and down a challenge but the cast parents have been great and we warn each other of bad weather and. traffic jams on show days which helps a lot.

"Any amount of weather or traffic is worth it to watch your child’s face light up getting to live their dreams. We’re so grateful to everyone involved in the show for choosing Doireann to take part and to everyone who’s come to be part of the audience.”