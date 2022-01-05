Town bus services disrupted in Drogheda due to COVID-related staff shortages

An aerial view of Drogheda looking west along the Boyne. Picture Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Bus Éireann are urging the public to be aware of disruptions to their services due to Covid-related absences.

Drogheda town services impacted by such absences include the D1, D2, D4, and D5 buses, which will run at a reduced frequency of half-hourly intervals.

Customers are being advised to check buseireann.ie for the latest service updates.

Additionally, there are some minor cancellations on some commuter routes to Dublin, including on the 101 between Drogheda and Dublin and the 190 service between Trim and Drogheda.