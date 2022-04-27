Toshín headlines Rock Against Homelessness gig in Spirit Store

Toshin is playing a Rock Against Homelessness gig in aid of Focus Ireland on Sunday May 1st in The Spirit Store

“It’s great to be back in Dundalk -it’s my hometown,” says singer Tosin Bankole, who with her band Toshín, plays a Rock Against Homelessness Gig on Sunday May 1st in the Spirit Store

She is particularly pleased to have been asked by music journalist Barry Egan to headline the gig, one of a number sponsored by The Sunday Independent, as it’s an issue that’s close to her heart.

"I was homeless for four months,” she reveals. “I was living in Dublin and the landlord wanted to get out of the market. I looked and looked for somewhere new but never got any replies back.”

“I was literally had nowhere to live and ended up staying with friends in a student house and had to sleep on the floor.”

She has, thankfully, put those days behind her and is now being hailed as one of the most exciting female singers to have emerged in recent years.

Originally from Nigeria, she grew-up in Dundalk and attended school here, taking part in various talent competitions.

“Dundalk is where it all started for me. I started singing when I was twelve in the church choir and did loads of performances and competitions. I was in the Children’s Voices of Ireland choir in Dundalk as well.”

She went to The Marist and took part in the school’s talent shows, enjoying the buzz of performing before her fellow students.

Tosin will be returning to the St Mary’s Road school next month, as she has been invited to give a talk and to perform for the current students.

While at the Marist she made many good friends, some of whom share her love of music, including Laurence Kapinga (Dr Strangelove) and Chi Chi who make up Dundalk duo Negro Impacto and who played at the Artists Against Homelessness gig in the 3Olympica earlier this spring.

After doing her Leaving Cert, Tosin decided to take her music a step further and went on to do a degree in commercial modern music at BIMM music college in Dublin.

She has been lead singer of the six-piece Toishin for the past seven years and the band had been making a real impact before the pandemic came along, playing festivals Body & Soul Mainstage, Electric Picnic and Music Makers Festival UK.

They had played the first date of a nationwide tour in the Spirit Store in February 2020, although unfortunately the tour was cut short due to lockdown. “It’s one of Dundalk’s best music venues and I always feel at home there, it so comfortable and they always take care of the people.”

Her recent Aretha Franklin concert was a huge hit and Toishin are going to bring the show to All Together Now festival in July.

“I grew up listening to Aretha Franklin. She was one of my main influence and really inspired me to write. I watched all videos when I was growing up and watched the movie at least three times. She sang about what it was to be a woman. She inspired be not to be afraid to branch out into different genres of music.”

Closer to home, Tosin says that David Keenan has been a source of inspiration for her as she grew up listening to his music.

"It’s great that there’s so many Dundalk acts are on the scene now, with the likes of Just Mustard and The Mary Wallopers as well.”

Support for Sunday night’s gig is from the young Co Armagh singer/songwriter Odhran Murphy.