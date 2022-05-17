Top of the world Granda! Teen Kyle (15) makes it an emotional MMA double

The close-knit community in Tredagh View, Drogheda is still celebrating days after local teen Kyle Reay Rogers became the Irish Youth MMA champion for the second year in a row.

The 15-year-old Junior Cert student now joins the national team and will represent his country in Abu Dhabi in August in the World Youth MMA Championship.

Kyle took the title for a second time after beating his opponent at the Irish National Youth Championships in Belfast on Sunday May 8th.

"I’m over the moon at winning and the fight was a lot harder then I expected, but I knew what I was doing and my opponent didn’t,” says Kyle with a modest smile. “I’ve put my heart and soul into this ever since I started and now I’m proud to say I’m going abroad thank you to all who supported me.”

The victory was bittersweet for young Kyle as his greatest fan – his grandad Tony Rogers – passed away suddenly last month.

"It was a real shock and to come back from something like that was tough,” explained Kyle. “But I know how proud he would have been of me.”

Kyle started MMA when he was just seven, and has been training in SBG gym, Drogheda for three years, under the guidance of coaches Paul Byrne and Ciaran Clarke.

“The first time I ever went for trials for the Ireland squad I got told I wasn’t good enough and from that day on I’ve set a goal to represent my country in the world championships,” says Kyle. “And since then, I’ve won two all Ireland championships and now I can finally say I’ve reached my goals thanks to my coaches Paul and Ciarán.”

His mum Eleanor is brimming with pride for her young warrior son.

"After the last month, this is the little lift we all needed,” says Eleanor, who also has three other sons Dylan (24), Brandon (17) and Callum (11). “My dad was so proud when Kyle won last year and was showing the video to everyone who could.”

Eleanor says her son has shown incredible strength inside and outside the ring in the past few months.

"People don’t realise it’s not just the physical training in the gym, it’s the mental work too, and the focus, which has been so hard for him since his Grandad passed away,” she says. “It was horrendous for him – my father was his biggest fan – but even though he was grieving, he kept his head and stayed focused and it paid off.”

A relatively new gym, the coaches at SBG Drogheda are delighted to have a double champion in their ranks.

"He is a brilliant young man, and it’s great to have such positive news about someone his ages,” says coach Paul Byrne proudly. “He is a great role model for young fellas his age and shows what you can do when you are dedicated, and it is a great win for the country, as the standard of MMA in Ireland is very high.”

Kyle has attended the Garda Diversion Programme for two years, and the pride at his victory extends to the staff there.

"We are so proud of Kyle and how far he has come,” says youth worker Nicola McGee. “We find that the young people who take part in sports like this do really well, and we all wish him every success in the forthcoming fight in Abu Dhabi.”

Kyle is hoping for success in the World Championships in August, not only to bring home the gold and the title, but so he can fulfil his dream of making this his full time career.

"I’m hoping to go pro when I’m older, and something this big at this age would really help,” he says. “My heroes are my coaches Paul and Ciaran, and I want to say a big thank you to the local businesses who sponsor me, and I’ll need some more sponsorship to get to Abu Dhabi, so I hope some more people will get in touch to help out.”