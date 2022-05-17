Louth

Top of the world Granda! Teen Kyle (15) makes it an emotional MMA double

Kyle Reay Rogers makes late grandfather Tony proud with Irish Youth MMA champion for second year running

Irish pride! Irish Youth MMA champion Kyle Rogers is heading to the world championship in August. Photo: Karen Smyth. Expand
Family, friends and nieghbours all turned out to welcome the Irish champ. Photo Karen Smyth Expand
Irish Youth MMA champion Kyle Reay Rogers pictured with his proud mum Eleanor. Expand
Kyle proudly shows off his double gold medals. Expand

Irish pride! Irish Youth MMA champion Kyle Rogers is heading to the world championship in August. Photo: Karen Smyth.

Family, friends and nieghbours all turned out to welcome the Irish champ. Photo Karen Smyth

Irish Youth MMA champion Kyle Reay Rogers pictured with his proud mum Eleanor.

Kyle proudly shows off his double gold medals.

Alison Comyn

The close-knit community in Tredagh View, Drogheda is still celebrating days after local teen Kyle Reay Rogers became the Irish Youth MMA champion for the second year in a row.

The 15-year-old Junior Cert student now joins the national team and will represent his country in Abu Dhabi in August in the World Youth MMA Championship.

