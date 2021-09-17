Top marks for Aoife at the Ollie’s

There were celebrations once again this year at St. Oliver’s Community College, where one of their 6th year students, Aoife Waldron, received one of the best Leaving Certificate results in Ireland in 2021 with an incredible 8 H1 grades.

Aoife was named as the College’s Student of the Year in May 2021 and delivered on this accolade with her academic achievements in her exams.

Aoife received her H1 grades in Irish, English, Maths, Spanish, Applied Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Aoife opted for the hybrid system this year, availing of accredited grades, while also sitting all of her written papers in the June examinations.

Aoife will now progress to UCD where she will study Veterinary Medicine.

Aoife was deeply committed to her studies during her six years in St. Oliver’s. She worked consistently with her class and her teachers to ensure that she achieved her potential. She queried, engaged, challenged and pushed boundaries in order to satisfy her desire to learn and to be the best. Aoife did this with good wit and humour, she was held in high regard by her teachers and by her fellow students.

“I’m so excited to get started in UCD. I can’t wait to get started and to get stuck in to all of the different modules,” says a delighted Aoife. “I’m particularly looking forward to the practical experience in the course later in the year and the lab work.”

Aoife builds on her success at Junior Cycle where she also achieved the best results in Ireland, receiving 10 A grades on Higher Level papers.

“Aoife embodies the spirit of St. Oliver’s Community College with her commitment to her studies, her involvement in extra-curricular activities and her participation in school life,” adds Principal John Halpin. “She was meticulous in her preparation and showed great determination to achieve to the highest standard.”

Aoife was part of a TY group to win a trip to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. During her time in St. Oliver’s, Aoife represented the school on the girls’ soccer and basketball teams. Aoife currently plays soccer with Bohemian Girls F.C. in Dublin and continued to train with the team twice a week in the lead up to her exams.

All at the school wish Aoife the very best in her future.