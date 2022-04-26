Top marks as Boyne Valley photo club in the frame for awards

Internationally renowned street photographer Kevin Lim was invited to judge images submitted by members of Boyne Valley Photographic Club for their Street Photography Competition, kindly sponsored by Maher’s Photographic. Maher’s provided a Canon Pixma G650 printer for the winner of the competition which took place on Thursday April 21st over Zoom.

From the streets of Drogheda to New Orleans and everything in between, there was a wide array of photographs for Kevin to appraise.

He was impressed by the standard of entries and generously provided feedback on all the images for the benefit of the members of the club, which has been in existence since 2015.

First place went to ‘Old Pair’ by Julie Corcoran, a black and white image of two gentlemen admiring the cattle at an agricultural show. Second place went to ‘At Peace’ by David Burke, a beautiful street portrait of a bearded gentleman and third place went to ‘Submarine Man’ by Gary L’Estrange captured on St.Patrick’s Day in Drogheda.

The Boyne Valley Photographic Club season runs from September to May and new membership enquiries are always welcome. You can send your email to boynevalleyphotographicclub@gmail.com

Maher’s Photographic Centre can be found on West Street in Drogheda and the members of Boyne Valley Photographic Club thank them and Canon Ireland for their continued support.