Top Garda unit smash illegal cigarettes operation in Drogheda

DROGHEDA’S newest garda taskforce - Drogheda Community Action Team (D-CAT) - is playing its part in tackling issues all over the town, sometimes with incredible results for communities.

Led by Sgt Michael Parry Jones with five gardai, the unit was only formed in May of this year with a strategic goal of tackling issues as they arise - and getting results.

Certain issues in estates and the town centre area needed a “robust response” and the unit now provides that cover, in association with the other garda units.

“The objective is to reduce anti-social behaviour and tackle quality of life issues,” Sgt Parry Jones stated.

The main tactic is high visual policing and answering the needs of people. They had one recent call about fireworks being thrown at people - and they promptly went along and made an arrest.

“We can flood an area when there’s a problem,” Sgt Parry Jones stated, and that includes on mountain bikes and mobile patrols.

It is having an impact on low level anti-social behaviour - but issues that can cause extreme distress in areas.

“The use of e-scooters and bikes were raised with us and a plain clothes operation was put in place,” he stated. That allowed officers the chance to see where bikes were being stored. “Four vehicles were seized and suspects dealth with in different ways.”

In another incident, the support of a community broke up the sale of counterfeit cigarettes.

A volunteer did a “test purchase” and it was discovered the cigarettes were unregulated and posed “a serious health risk”.

“They were being sold to boys and girls,” the officer added. Two days of action saw six searches and cigarettes with a loss to the state of €14,000 in tax being seized. Files are with the DPP in relation to the operation.

“We have no idea what was in these cigarettes and they were being sold to minors.”

The unit also monitors “targets” who are causing issues around the town. Some could be on bail and their movements are checked to make sure they are abiding by the conditions set out by the courts.

“We check if they are observing a curfew and if they are sober and if they are behaving. They realised quickly they were getting a lot of attention,” the sgt remarked. Four were returned to court for not complying with bail conditions and two are back in custody.

They have investigated incidents such as arson and threats to kill and prosecutions are ongoing.

In six months, D-CAT has searched 184 people, arrested 57 and prepared 69 sets of charges as well as carrying out 303 bail checks and taking part in 22 drug seizures.

The enforcement unit say they want information from the community to tackle the issues out there.

The Joint Policing Committee meeting last week heard Mayor James Byrne say the unit was a great tool in the fight against crime and Cllr Paddy McQuillan said the people were very happy with D-CAT and the impact they were having.

Supt Andrew Watters thanked the communities for supporting the work of D-CAT and they were always there to help by ringing the station at (041) 987 4200 or the confidential line at 1800 666 111.