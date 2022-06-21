Top award for Lourdes maternity team with innovative project for tiny babies

Maria Daly, Clinical Skills facilitator in the Lourdes NICU (left) and Speech and Language Therapist manager Deirdre Bradley pictured with MC Daithi O'Se at the awards ceremony.

The hardworking staff of the maternity unit of Our Lady of Lourdes hospital got a chance to celebrate recently, when a pioneering project on the neonatal ward received a prestigious award for its innovation.

The multi-disciplinary team working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda won an Irish Healthcare Centre Award for their work on the early administration of buccal colostrum to preterm babies.

The winning project was a collective effort across NICU nursing staff, medical staff, midwives, Speech and Language Therapy, Dietetics and Lactation staff and resulted in better feeding outcomes for babies, positive feedback from parents and reduced hospital stays.

A small team attended the awards which were held at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire, and hosted by Daithi O’Se.

The project from Drogheda faced stiff competition against multiple hospitals across the country but won in the category of Healthcare Initiative – Large/Teaching Hospital – Model 4.

"We were so delighted to win and we collected the award on behalf of the all the staff who worked so hard on this,” says Maura Daly, who is the Clinical Skills facilitator in the NICU. “Our aim now is to encourage as many mums-to-be and new mums as possible to become familiar with the idea, and to consider breast feeding where possible.”

The unit looks after the smallest and most vulnerable patients in the hospital; babies who, for a variety of reasons, are born before 37 weeks – the usual gestation period being 40 weeks.

"If born under 34 weeks, babies haven’t the skills to feed and have to feed through tubes” explains Maura. “And here we have the mums with liquid gold in the form of colostrum, the first milk produced which contains all the nutrients and antibodies baby needs to survive and grow.”

This project works with Buccal colostrum – the administration of a mother’s first breast milk into the cheek of a newborn in the early hours of life – which has been proven to boost the immune system, develop the gut and result in earlier discharge from hospital. It also leads to an increase in the number of babies discharged home on breast milk.

“The impact has been incredible, as before, no baby in Drogheda was receiving this treatment within six hours. Engaging with staff, parents and doctors allowed us to communicate the importance of change major received buccal colostrum within six hours; and breastfeeding rates improve,” she explains. “These babies typically go home one week earlier and have fewer feeding problems”.

The whole team hopes that the benefits of breastfeeding will become apparent through this project and award.

“The recognition of this project allows us to ensure its continued success, allowing for even better health outcomes, reduced hospital stays and reduced overheads,” says Maura. “These babies are little fighters and colostrum is the best medicine for them.”