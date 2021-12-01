Tony did it his way – from the classroom to the stage

A round of applause and calls of ‘bravo’ marked Tony de Barra’s final curtain-call as the hearse bearing his remains paused outside Dundalk Town Hall on a bitterly cold November day.

Those who had shared the stage with him and those who had enjoyed his shows gathered to pay their respects on Friday before the funeral cortege made its way to Dublin where he his funeral took place on Saturday morning.

A native of Mountrath, Co Laois, Tony was a much-loved member of the amateur drama and musical scene in his adopted town of Dundalk, where he had lived at Emer Terrace on the Castletown Road.

Tony studied at UCD and promptly got involved in the student drama society, where he quickly made his mark.

He followed his father into the teaching profession and taught in St Joseph’s CBS, Fairview, for many years and is fondly remembered by his former colleagues and students alike.

His love of music and the stage saw him oversee many school productions in the Brigidine Convent, in his native Mountrath back in the late 70’s and early 80’s and in St Joseph’s, which are still fondly remembered to this day.

Tony also had a great love for Irish music and language, and was involved with Aisteoiri Bulfin, a Dublin group promoting Irish plays. He made lifelong friends as they travelled around the country, competing in Slodagh, and also on tours abroad to Boston, Paris and other European cities. It was Slodagh which brought him to Dundalk and he never left.

When he moved here he quickly got involved in the town’s local amateur drama and music theatre scene, quietly working behind the scenes, bringing order to chaos and inspiring casts to give of their best.

Tony worked with several local groups, and was assistant director for the production of ‘Under Milk Wood’ which marked the re-opening of the refurbished theatre in the Town Hall in 2003.

However, he is most closely associated with the Cuchulainn Players, of which he was a founder member.

The group became known for their musical theatre productions which were often irreverent, always funny and expertly staged.

They were equally at home producing well-known classics by the likes of Gilbert and Sullivan to Tony’s own works which took a sideways glance at contemporary Irish society.

The group found their home in The Spirit Store and inspired an off-shoot – the Cuchulainn Singers whose annual cabaret shows are equally sucessful.

He produced several shows of his own and even tempted New Age star Hazel O’Connor to return to the stage after quarter a century to take part in his show ‘Grainne and Bess’ in 2006.

Tony, who was aged 74, is survived by his seven children and their mother, his grandchildren, his sister, his brother-in-law and his cousins, and many friends around the country.

His fellow thespians from the Cuchulainn Players gathered in The Spirit Store on Saturday night to share their memories and stories of their much loved colleague.