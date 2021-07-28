Tommy Connolly had a long association with Dundalk FC

The Management and team of Dundalk FC 1988 double winning side that were honoured at Oriel Park on the 20th anniversary of that historic season. Back row, (L-R) Martin Murray, Paul Newe, Terry Eviston, John Cleary, Alan O'Neill, Mick Shelley, Gino Lawless, Martin Lawlor and Harry McCue. (Front L-R) Dessie Gorman, Joey Malone, Tommy Connolly, Adrienne Kehoe for the late Barry Kehoe, Turlough O'Connor, Larry Wyse and Michael O'Connor

There was great sadness in Dundalk upon the news of the passing of Tommy Connolly, a footballer and coach with a life-long association with Dundalk Football Club and junior football in the town.

Tommy or Squig, as he was affectionately known, served in a number of capacities during his years in Oriel Park and was Assistant Manager to Turlough O’Connor in the League and FAI Cup double winning team of 1988.

In his book, Dundalk FC, “The First 100 Years”, Jim Murphy wrote the following piece on Tommy Connolly who passed away after a long illness.

‘The announcement in January, 2002 that Tommy Connolly was severing his connections with the club came as a shock, particularly amongst the local Schoolboys and Junior coaches and officials, with whom he had collaborated for many years helping to nurture and develop local talent.

‘Starting with the club’s Youth team in the early 1960’s, he got his chance with the first team under Liam Tuohy making 29 appearances in the four seasons from 1969-70 to 1972-73. In 1975 under Jim McLaughlin, he became the manager of the club’s Youth squad.

‘Over the next eight seasons he filled the Oriel Park cupboard with trophies, turning out an assembly line of young talent drawn from the local schoolboy teams.

‘His coaching skills were recognised at the national level and for six years (1984 to 1990) he acted as manager of the Leinster Youth team.

‘The departure of John Dempsey in early 1984 gave Tommy his first stint as Dundalk manager - there would be three more periods in the hot seat, either as caretaker manager or as a joint manager.

‘By the end of the 1984-85 season he had started the process of re-building the team after the major post Jim McLaughlin era departures adding Tom McNulty, Dessie Gorman, John Cleary and Martin Murray to the payroll.

‘Upon the arrival of Turlough O’Connor. Tommy became his number two, a position he would fill in all of Turlough’s reign. He continued in that role under a succession of managers (Dermot Keely, John Hewitt, Eddie May) on several occasions taking over as caretaker pending new appointments.

‘During the 1990s his services were in demand at national level with a succession of managerial appointments- Irish technical Colleges International team (1991), FAI Under-15 and Under-16 International teams (1993 to 1995), National League Under-23 (1996), and National League Under-20 (1997).

‘His period with the two Irish under age squads was particularly rewarding with no losses in ten games. Under his management Damien Duff and Kenny Cunningham made their international debuts.

‘He continued to improve his coaching skills, qualifying in 1992 as an FAI senior coach and in 1999 he added the prestigious European coaching licence to his CV.

‘When the Hiney Park opened, Tommy developed and managed the Dundalk School of Excellence, embracing the whole local schoolboy scene within the set up and was the obvious choice as head coach and then coordinator of the Dunfield project which linked Dundalk and Linfield in a cross border and cross community coaching scheme.

‘Over its two years existence (1999-2001) this scheme brought hundreds of children together from Dundalk and Belfast in a programme devised and managed by Tommy, and designed to foster good relations through football.

‘The primary purpose of his leaving was his need to find new challenges. His departure brought to a close a 40 year involvement with the club that spanned the most successful period in the club’s history.’

