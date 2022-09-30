Tolan welcomes cross border funding for coastal erosion study

East Meath Fine Gael Councillor Sharon Tolan has welcomed news that Meath County Council is to receive €147,000 from the Shared Island Local Authority Development Fund.

The purpose of the scheme is to support the progression of new joint investment projects by cross-border Local Authority partnerships that can link funding streams from North and South and better deliver shared regional development goals.

Meath will be the lead authority in a project consisting of four Local Authorities across the country, Louth, ‘Ards and North Down Borough Council’ and ‘Newry Mourne and Down District Council. The project titled ‘Exploring Nature Based Solutions to Coastal Erosion in the East Border Region’ will enable the Local Authorities to determine the feasibility of developing cross border capital projects aimed at protecting the coastline.

Coastal erosion is an issue that affects the island as a whole, and the project brings partners from both jurisdictions together with the goal of identifying and testing innovative natural solutions that can give local authorities a crucial tool to tackle erosion.

“I am delighted that we have been successful in this application for funding. For many years now I have highlighted the areas of concern in relation to coastal erosion along the Meath coastline,” said Cllr Tolan. “This is an exciting project as it brings four local authorities together to develop a wider cross border plan”.

The funding announced is in addition to €90,000 already allocated to Meath from the OPW for its own coastal protection study.

This study will focus on those more local issues such as the continued and very worrying deterioration of the embankment in Laytown and indeed Ben Head in Gormanston.