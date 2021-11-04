Togher MEP sponsors prisoner

MEP for Midlands-North-West and Togher native Colm Markey has sponsored a political prisoner in Belarus as part of a campaign called #WeStandBYyou, organised by Liberco - a German-Swiss NGO dedicated to the protection of human rights in Belarus and Ukraine.

Markey joins over 200 politicians across Europe who have taken on ‘godparenthood’ for Belarusian political prisoners. The Fine Gael MEP has sponsored Siarhei Maushuk, who was arrested in early December 2020 for participating in “mass riots”. He was sentenced in April of this year to six and a half years in a medium security penal colony. Markey said it’s important that European legislators speak out.

He commented, “Siarhei Maushuk is a political prisoner serving a sentence of six years and six months in Belarus because he took part in a peaceful demonstration against the rigged 2020 presidential election. Both he and his wife Alena, who is serving a similar sentence for the same reason, should be released immediately and reunited with their family. It is disgraceful that people are incarcerated for years simply because they exercise the right of peaceful assembly.

“Ireland has close ties with the Belarussian people and we must stand by them. For decades, children impacted by the Chernobyl disaster have come to our country for respite. Indeed, the opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya recently reunited with her host family in Tipperary. The Belarussians chose democracy over dictatorship and Ireland will do all it can to help as they fight for free and fair elections.”