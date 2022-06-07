To 'infinity and beyond’ for TY students at DKIT

From robot- manufacture to software programming, Transition Year students got a real taste for the STEPS ‘Engineer Your Future’ programme led by DKIT last week.

The Institute accommodated a group of twenty TY students for a week of engineering related activities and an immersion into the third level experience.

Kimmitt Sayers, Department of Electronics & Mechanical Engineering DkIT said: “The participants were a highly motivated group of young people from the region who gained practical exposure to Mechanical, Civil and Electronics related activities."

The participant mix reflected DkIT’s regional base with schools from Louth, Monaghan and Cavan represented.

The sessions that were held included Computer Based Manufacturing, robot arm manufacture-assembly, software programming, site surveying and biomedical engineering. The Rediscovery Centre in the Institute provided a session on Sustainability to underpin all of the other activities.

The Institutes’ Careers-Sports & Societies team also conducted a dedicated session for TYs on career decisions, personal development and the non-academic aspects of college life.

"Apart from getting a taste of the technical side of engineering, the participants worked in teams, got a flavour of the campus and bonded as a group. In line with the national focus on Women in STEM, the programme was delighted to host three female participants who we hope to see entering the engineering profession at some future point,’ said Kimmitt.

‘It was fantastic to have such an energetic and enthusiastic bunch of future engineers on campus. Thanks are due to technical, administration, catering, marketing and lecturing staff who all supported a fantastic mix of application-based sessions. The success of the programme is entirely due to the efforts that DkIT staff made during the structured activities and behind the scenes. All staff volunteered their time and expertise without needing to be asked twice!”

“The generosity of spirit shown in these circumstances by DkIT staff is tangible and demonstrates the real sense of community that the Institute possesses.”