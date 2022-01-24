TLT Panto is back on - oh yes it is!

After months of uncertainty and cancellations, the TLT is delighted to announce that its pantomime Aladdin is back on again (oh yes it is)!

Theatre manager Conor Mulhall was delighted to confirm the news to the Drogheda Independent moments after their committee got the good news.

And if that wasn’t enough, they have also secured one of Ireland’s favourite stars as the lead.

"We are all so excited at finally being able to stage the show, after so much hard work by our cast and crew,” says Conor. “And we are thrilled to have Jake Carter as the title character, as well as Morgan Crowley as Dame.”

Tickets are on sale now with shows running from Friday February 4th. Full details can be found on www.thetlt.ie or social media pages.