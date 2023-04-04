Timmy the cat still has eight lives thanks to dedication of Dundalk veterinary practice

Avenue Veterinary Hospital in Dundalk pulled out all the stops to save the life of a tiny kitten which they describe as “the worst case we have seen so far” and now he has been adopted by one of the team that cared for him.

Timmy, a pedigree Ragdoll, was just an eight week old kitten when he was left in with the practice in March 2022 with an unclear history.

It soon emerged that he had suffered such a horrific burn injury, most likely caused by chemicals, that his skin peeled off and at one stage the team wondered if it was fair to keep him alive.

But thanks to the dedication of Catarina Silva, a young vet from Lisbon, Portugal who had just joined the practice three months earlier and all the team, led by Johan McGuinness, Timmy survived and has grown into a handsome and much-loved cat.

"He came into the practice around March 24 last year. We didn’t know what had happened to him – he had all his fur at that stage but was off form, very lethargic and not eating.”

The team did his bloods which showed that he had an infection and he was put on a course of antibiotics and pain-killers.

"Two days afterwards, his skin started to peel off. There was a large area of infection and puss, and we had to remove the dead skin, bathe him every day and put on bandages. It was horrible.”

The little kitten was so weak that he couldn’t eat and was in so much pain hat he had to be sedated.

When the weekend came, Catarina feared that he wouldn’t survive if he was left in the hospital, so she took him home.

"I fed him every two hours, just one grain at a time. I had to give him water with a syringe, and he needed pain-killers every four hours.”

"He was so tiny that we wondered if it was fair to keep him alive but myself and John just couldn’t do it (put him to sleep). We knew he was in a very very bad state but we had seen the ability of cats and dogs to recover and we wanted to give him a chance.”

It was very traumatic for the staff, but they pushed through it, and after about a week, Timmy started to eat on his own and started to play.

“I had a very strong bond with him,” she recalls, and she got into a routine of bringing him into the hospital during the week when she went to work and taking him home at the weekends.

Timmy’s owners had given him back to his breeder, who in turn decided to put him up for adoption once he had recovered.

“It was the easiest thing in the world to do,” says Caterina. “I adopted him and he’s been with me ever since.”

When she went on holidays to her native Lisbon recently, Timmy was cared for by a veterinary nurse from the practice as he has a very special place in the hearts of the whole team.

"Today everyone is so delighted for him. He still has a scar on his neck but he’s a very happy cat.”