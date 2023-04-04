Louth

Timmy the cat still has eight lives thanks to dedication of Dundalk veterinary practice

Catarina Silva and 'Timmy' in the Avenue Veterinary Hospital. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Margaret Roddy

Avenue Veterinary Hospital in Dundalk pulled out all the stops to save the life of a tiny kitten which they describe as “the worst case we have seen so far” and now he has been adopted by one of the team that cared for him.

Timmy, a pedigree Ragdoll, was just an eight week old kitten when he was left in with the practice in March 2022 with an unclear history.

