TikTokkers take carer to heart with 1 million views in 48 hours

Declan Cassidy pictured with his mum Josephine.

Alison Comyn

A TikTok of an Irish carer calming his anxious mother has gone viral on the platform, with a million views in the first 48 hours.

Declan Cassidy, had been recording the disturbed sleep pattern of his mother, Josephine, who is in an advanced stage of Alzheimers, as part of monitoring her condition for her specialist. At 5am she was alarmed by the noise of the bin truck arriving outside the house, and the recording caught her son calming her and trying to talk her back to sleep. A film-maker by profession, Declan created an animation of the event, using the original recording as the soundtrack.

