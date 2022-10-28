TikTokkers take carer to heart with 1 million views in 48 hours

A TikTok of an Irish carer calming his anxious mother has gone viral on the platform, with a million views in the first 48 hours.

Declan Cassidy, had been recording the disturbed sleep pattern of his mother, Josephine, who is in an advanced stage of Alzheimers, as part of monitoring her condition for her specialist. At 5am she was alarmed by the noise of the bin truck arriving outside the house, and the recording caught her son calming her and trying to talk her back to sleep. A film-maker by profession, Declan created an animation of the event, using the original recording as the soundtrack.

“My siblings and I had to make it up as we went along, because none of the literature or conversations prepared us for times when Mum was confused and frightened about normal or imagined things,” he explained. “I had a vague idea that the clip might be of some use to people who found themselves in the same situation with their loved one as we had with Mum.”

Declan had done nothing with the clip, but came across it while looking for another video on his computer and decided, on a whim, to post it on TikTok.

“I put an ‘Alzheimer’ hashtag, thinking that it might reach someone who would find it useful, posted it, and went to bed. The next morning, when I picked up my phone, there was a notification to say I had over 2,000 new followers. I thought it was a mistake.”

Overnight, the four-minute clip had been viewed 400,000 times and Declan’s inbox showed hundreds of messages.

“It was incredibly heart-warming,” says Declan. “A lot of the people who commented were going through the same thing with their own loved ones, or were in jobs where they cared for people with dementia. For some, it brought back memories of mums, dads, spouses or grandparents that they had lost to Alzheimer. All of them though, without exception, were supportive and positive. With so much anxiety in the world right now, it really lifted my spirits to find that people care.”

TikTok provides analysis for each of its clips and this showed that 80% of those who had viewed the animation were between the ages of 18 and 34. The animation had been mainly viewed in the Ireland, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Germany, attracting about 100,000 likes, 2,000 shares and 2,500 comments in its first 48 hours.

“When you see the stats, the mind boggles,” admitted Declan. “The last time I checked, the clip had been viewed for over 13,500 hours.

The film maker’s hope, that the clip might be of use, was proven true within hours of it being posted. A clinical psychologist emailed Declan, asking if he might use the animation as a teaching tool with his psychology students.

“Mum spent her life caring for her family and caring about others,” says Declan. “I’m sure she’d be really happy to know that she continues to help.”

Declan’s mum was taken care of in Drogheda by the team from the Drogheda Alzheimers society.

“They looked after Mum at Tredagh Lodge off the Donore Road in day care which was a massive help,” adds Declan, “and I’d love to think my film could help in their ongoing fundraising efforts in their new centre.”

The animation can be seen on Declan’s TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@declancreative