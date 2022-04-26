Tidy Towns tackle Boyne Estuary

Drogheda Tidy Towns are continuing its local area clean ups throughout town in the coming weeks to work towards improving the towns IBAL scoring and the national Tidy Towns competition.

Drogheda Tidy Towns continue to push back on illegal dumping in and around the town and this weekend was no different with the team taking the fight to the Boyne Estuary at Baltray.

Joined by a flood of volunteers who filled the car park at Queensborough to capacity, the group conducted the clean up along the estuary wall, the mud banks and the channel wall.

The efforts of the group are part of its five year strategic plan to create a sustained and sustainable effort to make Drogheda cleaner and better in terms of biodiversity.

Cllr Kevin Callan, chair of the Tidy Towns group said that every person, every clean up is making a difference. “All of what we collected was stopped from going out into the sea, it is really bad for the estuary, wildlife, water quality and all of us for so much plastic to be in our waterways.

“We are so grateful to everyone who was with us again in this effort that is always underway to improve our area and make it clean and environmentally friendly. From Drogheda River Rescue to the mayor and elected members, everyone is putting their shoulder to the wheel”.

Over 80 bags were collected mainly consisting of plastics as well as televisions, computer monitors, oil cans, traffic cones tyres and car parts.

Drogheda Tidy Towns are continuing its local area clean ups throughout town in the coming weeks to work towards improving the towns IBAL scoring and the national Tidy Towns competition.

The group are encouraging anyone or group who can help to get in touch via its Facebook page or on the website DroghedaTidyTowns.com.