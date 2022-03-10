Tidy Towns new logo recalls famous botanist

Members of Dundalk Tidy Towns at the launch of their new logo and mascot

Dundalk Tidy Towns have unveiled their new logo which recalls the famous 19th century Dundalk botanist Dr Thomas Coulter.

The logo, which was launched by the chairperson of the Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr Maria Doyle, features the Coulter Poppy named after the botanist.

‘Tthe logo captures the town’s strong industrial and Victorian elegance,” said Tidy Towns chairperson Helen Byrne. “It symbolises what can be achieved, what can be grown, developed and nurtured and the beauty that this can bring to everyone who sees it. We chose the poppy because we feel that it reflects the work of the Tidy Towns’ Committee bringing much joy, colour and pride to the town.

To coincide with the new logo, the Dundalk Tidy Towns also launched a competition for the town’s national school asking them to come up with a name for their new fox mascot.

The best suggestion will receive a €50 voucher for Smyth’s Toy Shop with the child’s school receiving a Shop Local voucher to the value of €150. A school newsletter will also be circulated to the town’s national schools.

The Tidy Towns’ Committee have a busy year ahead as Dundalk has been nominated in the “Best Kept Town” competition. With judging starting in May, the Committee are asking for as many volunteers as possible to give a hand, either by getting involved in group clean ups, adopting a patch, or getting involved with their resident associations.

"We are looking to impress upon the judges the unique character and beauty of the town,” said Ms Byrne. “We have so much here to be proud of and this competition is one of the best ways we have of promoting this on a national stage. We’d like to invite anyone who would like to get involved with Tidy Towns to contact us via our Facebook page or email dundalktidytowns@gmail.com.