Thrive with new STEM programme at DkIT

DkIT are launching the new THRIVE Programme, supporting women in STEM careers and businesses..

The programme is being run at the Regional Development Centre at Dundalk Institute of Technology in partnernship with Enterprise Ireland, AIB and Local Enterprise Offices Louth, Cavan and Monaghan.

THRIVE Programme manager Lavin McGahon said: “The programme builds on three pillars of STEM capability, confidence and connections for female entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, non-STEM management, or work returners. The THRIVE programme will bring participants through the NPD (new product development) process for new products and services within the pharma, tech, mechanical, electronic, or food manufacturing sectors from idea to execution.”

“This programme will suit women currently outside the STEM sector who see the growing opportunities and career potential in this sector with increasing diversity and gender balance in senior management teams. The programme will give them the technical overview to allow them to lead and manage in a STEM field with confidence.”

For more information check out https://www.linkedin.com/company/thrive4womenireland/ https://www.facebook.com/thrive4womenireland/ http://thrive4women.ie/